Transformers: EarthSpark – Expedition Reveals First Gameplay Trailer

Hasbro and Outright Games have released the first official gameplay trailer for their upcoming action-adventure title Transformers: EarthSpark – Expedition.

Transformers: EarthSpark – Expedition is developed by Tessera Studios and published by Outright under Hasbro’s license. The Transformers video game launches on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC next month. The new trailer “shows off the explosive action and expansive environments found in the game, as well as a deeper look at some of the epic missions players will be able to undertake.”

Check out the gameplay trailer for Transformers: EarthSpark – Expedition below:

What to expect from Transformers: EarthSpark – Expedition

“In TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK – Expedition, players take control of Bumblebee, as they battle across diverse biomes, defeat enemy Decepticons, unlock new abilities and learn devastating combos,” an official description for the game reads. “Other iconic characters from the TRANSFORMERS universe will make an appearance to help or hinder Bumblebee on his quest, including Optimus Prime, Grimlock, Skullcruncher, Nova Storm, Skywarp, and more!”

Expedition is based on Transformers: EarthSpark, the most recent animated series in the long-running Transformers franchise. EarthSpark premiered on Paramount+ last November, with episodes releasing in batches. The third and final batch of Season 1 episodes hit the streaming platform this past July. EarthSpark has also been airing on Nickelodeon since November, with about two-thirds of the Season 1’s episodes having been broadcast on the network at the time of writing. Paramount+ renewed the show for Season 2 this past February.

Transformers: EarthSpark – Expedition releases for PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC on Friday, October 13.