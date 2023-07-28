Kraven the Hunter & Spider-Verse 3 Delayed, Venom 3 Gets Release Date

Sony has delayed two of its upcoming Marvel films: the live-action Kraven the Hunter and the animated Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kraven the Hunter and Beyond the Spider-Verse are two of numerous films Sony has delayed as a result of the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strikes. Kraven the Hunter has moved from from Oct. 6, 2023 to Aug. 30, 2024. Meanwhile, Beyond the Spider-Verse — which was previously dated for March 29, 2024 — has been removed from Sony’s calendar entirely for the time being.

Due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, actors who belong to the union are unable to promote their upcoming projects. Sony, meanwhile, doesn’t want to release an R-rated film like Kraven the Hunter without a full marketing campaign centered around lead actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Hence, the studio’s decision to delay the movie by nearly a whole year. As for Beyond the Spider-Verse, Sony opted to delay the animated feature indefinitely due to its stars not being able to do any voice work during the strike.

Venom 3 is coming to theaters in July 2024

Despite the delays affecting its other Spider-Verse projects, Sony has set a release date for the third film in the Venom series. The untitled Venom 3 is scheduled to bow on July 12, 2024. Meanwhile, studio’s Madame Web movie has actually been bumped up slightly, moving from Feb. 16, 2024 to Feb. 14, 2024.

Outside the superhero realm, Sony has also dated the untitled Bad Boys 4 for June 14, 2024. The Gran Turismo movie has been delayed from Aug. 11, 2023 to Aug. 25, 2023, though sneak previews will still take place in that two-week gap. Elsewhere, the sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been delayed from Dec. 20, 2023 to Beyond the Spider-Verse’s original release date of March 29, 2024. Finally, Sony has delayed its new Karate Kid movie from June 7, 2024 to Dec. 13, 2024.

Madame Web opens in theaters on Feb. 14, 2024, followed by Venom 3 on July 12, 2024 and Kraven the Hunter on Aug. 30, 2024. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse does not yet have a new release date.