Lance Reddick Voiced Hellboy In Web of Wyrd Video Game

Late last year, Upstream Arcade announced a new video game, Hellboy: Web of Wyrd, which will feature Mike Mignola’s iconic character rendered in his signature art style. At the time, Upstream Arcade did not reveal who was voicing the main character. However, in light of the passing Lance Reddick earlier this week, Upstream Arcade has disclosed that he was the voice of Hellboy for the game.

The announcement came in response to the news of Reddick’s passing, as the developers paid tribute to him on Twitter.

Our hearts are with Lance's family, friends, colleagues, and fans. Lance was a brilliant performer, generous with his time and attention — he had talent beyond compare, and we remain honored to have him as our Hellboy.https://t.co/JPzesNHMLu — Hellboy Web of Wyrd (@HellboyTheGame) March 17, 2023

In turn, Mignola also shared his thoughts on Reddick’s passing and their brief collaboration.

I'm stunned.

I was just with him a couple weeks ago as he was doing the voice of Hellboy for a new computer game–He was so great and such a nice guy. And just so young! Just too sad.https://t.co/RU2uo8BpAQ pic.twitter.com/AMxRachuBe — Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) March 17, 2023

The first trailer for the game premiered at The Game Awards, but it was primarily built around showing off the game’s art style. Regardless, there is a spoken line of dialogue from Reddick’s Hellboy in this clip. We just didn’t realize it was Reddick at the time.

Web of Wyrd is a roguelike game that will take Hellboy deeper and deeper within this mysterious location. Further details about the story are currently unknown, but it was created specifically for the game.

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. However, it doesn’t currently have a release date.

Are you glad to hear that Lance Reddick voiced Hellboy in the upcoming game? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Hellboy Universe: The Secret Histories

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.