Exclusive Preview: Hellboy in Love #3

Hellboy is in love. Or rather, he was in love. That’s because the new miniseries, Hellboy in Love, is a flashback adventure that fleshes out Hellboy’s romance with archaeologist Dr. Anastasia Bransfield. Long-time fans of Mike Mignola’s signature hero may recall that Anastasia made her debut in the 1997 novel Hellboy: The Lost Army. But this is the first time that comic book readers have been able to see the relationship play out in the past.

As special Valentine’s Day treat, Superhero Hype is proud to debut an exclusive preview from Hellboy in Love #3 by Mignola and his co-writer, Christopher Golden, as well as artist Matt Smith. In these pages, Anastasia seemingly has the upper hand on Hellboy as she happily teases him about their new romance. However, there’s already pushback on their relationship even as a new adventure unfolds.

Here’s the official description from Dark Horse Comics:

“Sparks fly when Hellboy and Anastasia take a surprise trip to Turkey. Anastasia’s former professor has unearthed the birthplace of Turkish shadow puppetry, but it seems there is more lurking in the shadows than he bargained for. Facing demonic presences is nothing new to Hellboy, but doing it alongside Anastasia is a new challenge!”

You can read the full preview in our gallery below. Hellboy in Love #3 will hit comic book stores on Wednesday, February 22.

Cover illustrated by Matt Smith with colors by Chris O’Halloran.

Pages illustrated by Matt Smith, with colors by Chris O’Halloran and letters by Clem Robins.









