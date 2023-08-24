Hellboy Web of Wyrd Announces Fall Release Date

Good Shepherd Entertainment has announced a fall release date for the upcoming Hellboy Web of Wyrd.

The reveal came during a new trailer, shown first at Gamescom 2023. Starring the voice talent of the late Lance Reddick as the titular character, Hellboy Web of Wyrd releases on October 4, 2023. The roguelite brawler will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Check out the release date trailer for Hellboy Web of Wyrd below:

Good Shepherd and developer Upstream Arcade first unveiled Hellboy Web of Wyrd with a trailer at the Game Awards 2023. Upstream Arcade took inspiration from the original Hellboy graphic novels published by Dark Horse Comics from writer and artist Mike Mignola, imitating his style for the game. The developer collaborated closely with Mignola, who helped craft Web of Wyrd’s story and designed the key art for the game.

What is Hellboy Web of Wyrd about?

A synopsis for Hellboy Web of Wyrd reads as follows: “When an agent of the B.P.R.D. is sent on a reconnaissance mission to the mansion and promptly goes missing, it’s up to you – Hellboy – and your team of Bureau agents to find your missing colleague and uncover the secrets of The Butterfly House. Chain together hard-hitting melee and ranged attacks to fight a diverse array of increasingly nightmarish enemies in this incredible new entry in the Hellboy universe.”

Players must use a combination of melee and ranged fighting styles as they traverse the multiple areas of the Wyrd. The challenging gameplay pits Hellboy against otherworldly monsters as he uncovers new godforms and treasures. While deeper plot details remain under wraps, the game teases that Hellboy must face an ancient evil buried somewhere deep within the Wyrd.

