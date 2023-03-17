Fringe and John Wick Actor Lance Reddick Passes Away

Lance Reddick, a veteran character actor whose career spanned nearly three decades, has passed away. He was 60 years old. Among sci-fi fans, he was best known for his role as Phillip Broyles in Fringe, Matthew Abaddon in Lost, and Albert Wesker in Netflix’s Resident Evil series. However, he also had roles in some of the all-time great TV dramas.

Via Deadline, Reddick’s representatives are saying that he died from natural causes. As recently as this week, Reddick was doing interviews to promote John Wick 4. He has appeared as Charon in all four John Wick movies, and he had been slated to reprise his role in the upcoming spinoff, Ballerina.

Reddick was born in 1962, but he didn’t begin acting professionally until he was in his ’30s. His Hollywood career began in the ’90s with guest spots on New York Undercover and The Nanny before landing roles on the big screen in The Siege and Great Expectations. He went on to co-star in The Corner and Oz for HBO, before landing a leading role in The Wire as Cedric Daniels.

Although Reddick was often in demand for live-action roles, he also lent his voice to several animated series including The Legend of Vox Machina, Tron: Uprising, The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, Castlevania, Rick and Morty, and Aqua Teen Hunger Force. In video games, he was the voice of Commander Zavala in the Destiny franchise, and Sylens in Horizon: Forbidden West.

One of Reddick’s final roles will be in the Disney+ adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. He played Zeus, the king of the gods. It will be released next year.

Superhero Hype extends its best wishes to Lance Reddick’s family, friends, and fans all over the world. Please feel free to share your memories of Reddick in the comment section below.

