New Hellboy Video Game Embraces the Style of Mike Mignola

It’s been over 14 years since Hellboy starred in his own video game, if you don’t count his guest appearance in 2017’s Injustice 2. However, Hellboy: Web of Wyrd will be the first console game for Mike Mignola’s iconic creation since Hellboy: The Science of Evil in 2008. But while The Science of Evil was based on the original Hellboy movies, Web of Wyrd is embracing the signature style of Mignola’s comic book art.

During The Game Awards, Upstream Arcade unveiled the first trailer for Web of Wyrd. Mignola created a brand new story for Web of Wyrd, and it appears to be a roguelike game that will take Hellboy deeper and deeper within this mysterious location.

For the uninitiated, Hellboy is “the world’s greatest paranormal investigator.” During the last days of World War II, Nazi occultists summoned a half-demon/half-human child to Earth in an attempt to unleash Armageddon. Regardless of his origins, Professor Trevor Bruttenholm adopted Hellboy and raised him to become a member of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense. Although Hellboy eventually left the B.P.R.D. in the comics, he is clearly wearing the organization’s logo in the game footage.

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. However, it doesn’t currently have a release date.

What do you think about the first look at Web of Wyrd? Let us know in the comment section below!

