D23 Expo 2022 Announces a Disney and Marvel Games Showcase

Next month, Disney will host its first in-person D23 Expo since 2019, which means new Marvel and Star Wars announcements are coming our way. Naturally, fans are expecting Kevin Feige, Kathleen Kennedy, and a few more surprise guests to share big reveals about their respective cinematic universes. But we can also look forward to some video game news as well. And the best part? You don’t even need a ticket to catch this part of the presentation.

On September 9 at 1pm PST, D23 will preview several upcoming video game titles as part of a special livestream event. Viewers can anticipate new looks at Disney Dreamlight Valley and potentially DLC for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Firaxis and 2K Games will also share new info about Marvel’s Midnight Suns, which recently vacated its previous October release date. But the developers might announce a new release window during the showcase.

However, the highlight of the event will be a sneak peak at Marvel’s new ensemble title from Skydance New Media. Amy Hennig, best known as the creator of Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series, is leading the charge on this game. Hennig and Skydance are also working on a new Star Wars title, but that game isn’t on D23’s schedule.

You can check out a new promo for the livestream below.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Watch the Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE on Friday, September 9 – live from #D23Expo 2022! https://t.co/uZcDYdUZKA pic.twitter.com/RJ67ooTR2F — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) August 15, 2022

These aren’t the only Marvel-themed video games on the horizon. Players are also waiting to hear new updates regarding Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel’s Wolverine, both of which were announced by Insomniac last year. But since those games are PlayStation 5 exclusives, Sony probably isn’t screening new footage from either title until an upcoming State of Play livestream.

The Disney and Marvel Games showcase will be available to stream on D23’s official Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube accounts.

Which video game are you most excited learn more about next month? Let us know in the comment section below!

