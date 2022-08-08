Marvel’s Midnight Suns Gets Hit With Another Delay

The fight against Lilith will have to wait a few extra months. Although Firaxis and 2K Games have been rolling out a steady stream of promos for Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the upcoming tactical RPG isn’t hitting stores on October 7 as previously expected. Instead, the developers have delayed its release until later this fiscal year.

2K’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, shared the news during today’s financial earnings report (via IGN). Apparently, they need the extra time “to ensure the teams at Firaxis Games and 2K deliver the best possible experience for our fans.”

Unfortunately, they didn’t give a specific date. But since the company’s fiscal year ends next March, players might not get their hands on Midnight Suns until 2023. And even then, gamers who still haven’t upgraded their systems are going to feel left out. The game will arrive on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 first; followed by Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch versions at a later date.

Midnight Suns was announced almost a full year ago as part of Germany’s annual Gamescom event. Initially, 2K and Firaxis were hoping to have the game ready by March of this year. But last fall, the developers postponed its release to October. The studios have also spent the last month hyping the game’s playable roster with new gameplay featurettes spotlighting different heroes. So far, we’ve seen promos featuring Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and Captain Marvel. These trailers have also revealed new looks at the heroes’ updated costumes, complete with mystical enhancements.

Are you disappointed to hear that Marvel’s Midnight Suns won’t be launching this fall? Let us know in the comment section below!

