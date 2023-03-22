Morbius Joins the Midnight Suns in a New DLC Expansion

Michael Morbius didn’t have the best luck on the big screen last year, but perhaps he’ll fare better in a video game. Following earlier DLC releases spotlighting Deadpool and Venom, 2K Games and Firaxis are launching another new expansion for Marvel’s Midnight Suns that adds the living vampire to its playable roster. You can check out a preview for the new mission, dubbed The Hunger, below.

Just like in the comics, Morbius has a history with another vampiric Marvel character, Blade. But instead of trying to kill each other this time, the two anti-heroes decide to team up with the rest of the Midnight Suns when a new outbreak of bloodsuckers begins terrorizing New York City.

To make matters worse, Hydra has begin injecting several of its agents with undead DNA in order to turn them into supersoldiers. Morbius himself wanted to reverse-engineer this formula to help him withstand sunlight. Not wanting his research to end up in the wrong hands and lead to an “unstoppable” race of vampires, he sets out to do the right thing and put an end to these experiments. However, his alliance with the Midnight Suns may be short-lived.

Midnight Suns’ latest expansion gives Morbius 11 unique hero abilities. Based on the footage, it looks like most of his melee attacks involve clawing at his enemies. But he isn’t the only new addition to the game this week. The DLC also gives the Abbey its own laboratory location, which lets players upgrade characters in a variety of different ways. And of course, they can customize Morbius with a few different cosmetic options.

The Hunger is available now for $14.99 on its own or $49.99 as part of Midnight Suns’ season pass, which includes the previous DLC expansions as well. Firaxis also plans to introduce at least one more new playable hero, Storm, who should be getting her own DLC sometime next month.

Are you excited to play as Morbius in the game’s new DLC? Let us know in the comment section below!

