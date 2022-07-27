Doctor Strange Gets a Mystic Makeover In New Midnight Suns Promo

In Marvel’s comic book realm, Doctor Stephen Strange is one of only three characters from the Midnight Sons comics to earn an appearance in 2K Games and Firaxis Games’ Marvel’s Midnight Suns video game. (Blade and Ghost Rider are the other two.) Other mainstream Marvel heroes like Captain America, Iron Man, and Spider-Man are also a part of this tactical RPG. However, they’ve swapped out their usual outfits for some supernaturally empowered costumes. Strange’s outfit was already made up of some of Marvel’s top mystical items. But he too is getting a mystic makeover in the game.

2K Games has debuted a new promo video for Midnight Suns that shows off Strange’s new look. His signature Cloak of Levitation is absent, and replaced by a more streamlined outfit that gives him a hood. Regardless, there’s not a lot in this outfit that screams Doctor Strange beyond his signature Eye of Agamotto. If not for the Eye, this could almost pass as a Doctor Druid costume.

Judging from the video, Strange remains reliant on his spells for the vast majority of his combat. It does seem weird to see him without the cloak, and it makes us wonder if he willingly ditched it, or if it was stolen by Lilith and her children of darkness. We can’t put it past them!

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will hit PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 7. Nintendo Switch fans are going to have to wait until a later date.

What do you think about Doctor Strange’s new look? Let us know in the comment section below!

