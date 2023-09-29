Marvel’s Midnight Suns-Themed Content Coming to Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap is set to add in some new Marvel’s Midnight Suns-themed content into the hit mobile game, including 24 new variant cards and rewards to collect.

As confirmed on the Midnight Suns blog, Marvel’s Midnight Suns and Marvel Snap will partner up to offer some in-game items into the card game. Beginning on October 3 and running through November 6, 2023, anyone who logs into Marvel Snap will be given a free Doctor Strange Midnight Suns-themed variant card.

What else is being added to Marvel Snap?

Alongside the free card, a new location is being added to Marvel Snap in the form of The Abbey — the central hub of Midnight Suns, where heroes congregate and plan missions. The location in Marvel Snap will feature its own power, allowing the first player to place two cards on the location to draw a card.

Marvel Snap’s Conquest mode is also getting some new rewards. Players who use the in-game Medals to purchase at least nine items in Marvel Snap’s Medal Shop between October 3-November 6 will receive a special Midnight Suns variant of Iron Man, exclusive to Conquest Mode.

Of course, players will also be able to pick up a ton of new card variants in the in-game shop of Marvel Snap. A special Magik bundle will be added into the game that includes a variant card, avatar, title, credits, gold, and boosters.

Between October 11-13, 2023, the in-game shop will also feature 24 new card variants, after which they will enter the normal card shop rotation. The new card variants entering the game are: