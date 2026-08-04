New The Walking Dead Video Game Trailer Reveals Release Date as Pre-Orders Kick Off

A new The Walking Dead game is arriving this September. Trailmark Games has dropped a fresh trailer for The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival, revealing the launch date and opening console pre-orders.

This single-player side-scrolling beat-’em-up will release on September 18 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC Steam. In the trailer, it can be seen that Rick Grimes, Michonne, and Daryl Dixon battle through a reimagined version of the “All Out War” storyline.

This game includes melee attacks, ranged weapons, and powerful finishers that can help players defeat the walkers and the Saviors. A free demo is also available on Steam.

Console players can pre-order the Standard Edition for $19.99 or the Deluxe Edition for $29.99. The Deluxe Edition has the Arcade Apocalypse Pack, which includes bonus weapon skins, a premium Rick skin, a digital soundtrack, Hardcore difficulty, and Endless Survival mode.

The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival gameplay, bosses, and pre-order rewards

The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival is a game packed with fast-action arcade combat gameplay with reusable levels and character upgrades. Each playable hero has his own skill tree. There are different difficulty modes for the game.

Another cool thing about this game is that it brings back enemies from AMC’s The Walking Dead. Players fight walker bosses like Well Walker and Winslow, along with Negan and Simon and Saviors, in multi-phase boss battles.

Anyone who pre-orders either console edition at launch will get the Golden Survival Pack, featuring seven golden weapon skins.

The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival was first revealed in June 2026 and provided the franchise with an arcade-oriented approach. It combines classic beat-’em-up action with popular characters and stories from AMC’s The Walking Dead.

This article was originally reported by Surya Singh on ComingSoon.