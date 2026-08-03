Attack on Titan 3 Trailer Sets Release Date for Anticipated Action Game

Koei Tecmo and Omega Force have officially announced the release date for Attack on Titan 3, along with a new look at gameplay. The upcoming sequel arrives eight years after Attack on Titan 2, this time built for the current generation of consoles. Fans won’t have to wait long to play it, as Attack on Titan 3 will be released on PC and consoles on December 10, 2026.

The new game will see players control a member of the Scout Regiment as they “relive the historical events” of the franchise. It promises to improve upon the original game’s movement mechanics, offering enhanced omnidirectional mobility, new offensive options, and bigger maps. The game will cover all events from the manga.

One of the game’s key new features is “Special Exterior Missions”, in which players can team up with friends online to explore vast spaces outside the walls.

Attack on Titan 3 pre-order bonuses and special editions

Koei Tecmo has also revealed the various editions in which AOT 3 will be available. On release, players can get their hands on three editions of the game.

Attack on Titan 3 Standard Edition – Available physically and digitally.

Attack on Titan 3 SteelBook Launch Edition – Available physically.

Attack on Titan 3 Digital Deluxe Edition – includes Digital Artbook, character customization pack, original equipment pack, starter item pack, and a 72-hour Early Access.

Those who pre-order the digital edition will get access to “Wings of Freedom Earrings”, a customization item, as a bonus. Players who purchase either the physical or the digital edition of the game before December 23, for the latter, will also get the “Wings of Freedom Hoodie” item.

Omega Force is also rewarding players who have played the previous installments. Those with save files from Attack on Titan 2 or its DLC, Final Battle, will also get additional in-game bonuses.

Attack on Titan 3 is being developed for PC, PS5, XBOX Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2.

Originally reported by Rahul Majumdar on ComingSoon.