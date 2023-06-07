Gotham Knights Season 1 Episode 12 Video Previews the City of Owls

A new Gotham Knights video for the next episode of The CW‘s DC series has been released, previewing Episode 12, “City of Owls.”

The trailer shows the team planning to “unmask” the Court of Owls and their assassin, Talon, with a brief appearance by Misha Collins‘ Harvey Dent. The episode is set to premiere on Tuesday, June 20.

What happens in the next episode of Gotham Knights?

“The team springs into action after uncovering the existence of evidence that could clear their names. Harvey (Misha Collins) follows a lead that could help him finally piece together what happened the night Bruce Wayne was murdered,” reads the episode’s synopsis. “After reuniting with her mother, Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan) begins to have second thoughts.”

Check out the Gotham Knights video below:

Gotham Knights brings together the offspring of several of Batman’s biggest foes as a crime-fighting force operating in a city without its biggest protector. It stars Fallon Smythe as Bluebird, Tyler DiChiara as her brother Cullen Row, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Dent, Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley, Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, Misha Collins as Harvey Dent, and Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown.

“In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader,” reads the series’ synopsis. “And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.”