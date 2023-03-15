The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 3 – What Did You Think?!

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian season 3 episode 3!

This week’s episode of The Mandalorian may prove to be a bit divisive among fans. It’s the longest episode of the series to date, and it starts out hot before becoming something else entirely. It’s almost Andor-adjacent. But now that third episode of the season has dropped, we want to know what the Superhero Hype community thinks about it! This post is a place for you to leave your reviews or say anything you want about The Mandalorian season 3 episode 3.

In the aftermath of Mando’s dunk in the Living Waters of Mandalore, Bo-Katan asks him if he saw anything while he was down among the depths. But when Mando says he didn’t, she doesn’t bring up the fact that she saw a living Mythosaur. On their way back to her home on Kalevala, Bo-Katan’s ship is attacked by TIE Interceptors. Although Mando successfully transfers over to his ship to help fight them off, a second wave of Imperial ships destroys Bo-Katan’s castle. When an even larger wave of fighters approaches, Mando and Bo-Katan are forced to flee into hyperspace.

And then for most of the episode, we’re back on Coruscant for the Dr. Pershing show. He’s just an ex-Imperial trying to make his way through New Republic amnesty. Unfortunately, the galaxy’s foremost expert on cloning isn’t allowed to pursue his research anymore. And that’s where Elia Kane comes in.

Kane was once Moff Gideon’s right-hand woman, and she goes out of her way to befriend Pershing. However, she doesn’t offer him romance. Instead, it’s the chance to resume his work that tempts Pershing into violating the terms of his amnesty by accompanying Kane to a disposal yard filled with Imperial ships. Shortly after their arrival, New Republic officers arrest Pershing, and Kane is revealed to have set him up.

When Pershing awakens in New Republic custody, he is put in a behavior modification device at a low setting. And although Kane professes feelings of friendship for Pershing to her supervisor, she turns up the device’s intensity to a dangerous level as soon as she is left alone with Pershing.

Later, at the hidden outpost of Mando’s clan, Paz Vizsla and other Mandalorians gather as Mando and Bo-Katan’s ships arrive. Regardless of Vizsla’s misgivings, they are allowed to present the Armorer with proof that Mando bathed in the Living Waters. Additionally, the Armorer not only decrees that Mando has been redeemed, she says that Bo-Katan is redeemed as well. Bo-Katan is also invited to remain with their clan for as long as she wishes to stay.

