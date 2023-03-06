The Mandalorian Gets Two New Character Posters

Another season of The Mandalorian means that every Monday for the next eight weeks, Lucasfilm and Disney+ will release posters featuring some of the show’s key supporting players. And today, the studio is throwing the spotlight on a familiar presence as well as an all-new group of heroes that connects the series to the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Following last week’s premiere episode, the studio has debuted season the first batch of Mandalorian character posters for season 3 featuring The Armorer and a trio of Anzellans. You can check them out for yourself below.

The Armorer (Emily Swallow) made her first appearance in The Mandalorian’s series premiere back in 2019 and later showed up in two more episodes of the show’s inaugural season. Last year, Swallow returned to the Star Wars universe in The Book of Boba Fett alongside Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin. Although she crafts suits for Mandalorians throughout the galaxy, the show hasn’t revealed much about her character since its inception. However, the fact that she gets her own poster this year indicates that she may play a much larger role in season 3.

Additionally, the episode marked the return of the Anzellans, the diminutive alien race that specializes in droid repair. The species was previously introduced in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Shirley Henderson, who provided the voice of Babu Frik in the film, returned to voice the Anzellans in The Mandalorian’s season premiere. In the show, the Anzellans were tasked with trying to repair IG-11, the assassin droid who sacrificed himself in the first season finale. Unfortunately, there wasn’t much they could do without a new memory core. But they also provided some comic relief when Grogu nearly hugged one of them to death.

The next episode of The Mandalorian will stream on Disney+ this Wednesday, March 8.

