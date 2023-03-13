New Mandalorian Character Poster Celebrates Peli Motto’s Return

Most fans of Amy Sedaris’ comedy never would have expected her to show up in the Star Wars universe. But the actress has become a fan favorite ever since she made her first appearance as Peli Motto back in The Mandalorian’s first season, offering the occasional respite from the show’s high-stakes action alongside her crew of chittering pit droids. And following her appearance in the second episode of season 3, Lucasfilm is marking Peli Motto’s return by giving Sedaris her own Mandalorian character poster.

The Mandalorian season 1 introduced Peli as a mechanic working out of Tatooine’s Mos Eisley spaceport. Sedaris later reprised her role in two episodes of season 2, and she also returned in The Book of Boba Fett, where she presented Din Djarin with a new N-1 starfighter to replace his old ship, the Razor Crest. Peli also appeared during the Battle of Mos Espa in The Book of Boba Fett’s finale. She ended up losing a tooth in the skirmish, but as we can see in the poster, she isn’t letting this harshen her sunny disposition. You can check it out for yourself below.

In last week’s “Chapter 18,” Mando paid Peli a visit in search of a memory core to fix IG-11. Unfortunately, she couldn’t help him. But as a consolation prize, she offered to sell him R5-D4, an older astromech model that lacked the tactical know-how of an assassin droid, but still possessed the tools needed to scan Mandalore’s surface. Unfortunately, the little droid’s actions weren’t enough to get him his own character poster, but perhaps Lucasfilm is saving this honor for a later episode of season 3.

The next episode of The Mandalorian will stream on Disney+ this Wednesday, March 15.

Are you hoping to see more of Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto in the next few weeks? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season Two)

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.

Mandalorian peli motto’s return.