Rick and Michonne’s Walking Dead Series Adds Lesley-Ann Brandt

Expect Rick and Michonne’s upcoming Walking Dead reunion to bring some new faces along for the ride. Deadline brings word that former Lucifer cast member Lesley-Ann Brandt will appear opposite Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira in their long-awaited spinoff. Brandt will play a “key recurring role” in the six-episode limited series as Pearl Thorne. Unfortunately, we don’t know anything else about the character beyond her name.

Brandt starred in all six seasons of Lucifer as Mazikeen, one of the title character’s most trusted allies. Her role in AMC’s next Walking Dead spinoff marks her first significant TV role since Lucifer ended in 2021. Some of Brandt’s other small-screen credits include recurring stints on The Librarians, Spartacus: Gods of the Arena, and VH1’s Single Ladies. She also guest-starred as Larissa Diaz/Copperhead in a 2014 episode of Gotham.

The new show finally brings closure to Rick and Michonne’s storylines following Lincoln and Gurira’s departures from the main Walking Dead series in 2018 and 2020, respectively. Lincoln’s character was written out of the show in season 9, with most of the principal characters believing him dead. Years later, Gurira’s Michonne discovered evidence of Rick’s survival, leading her to embark on a journey to find him.

Rick and Michonne previously made brief appearances in The Walking Dead’s series finale last fall, setting the stage for a much bigger comeback next year. Lincoln and Gurira also serve as executive producers on the spinoff, with Gurira co-writing the show with Walking Dead chief content officer Scott M. Gimple. Production on the series finally kicked off in New Jersey last month.

The Walking Dead’s Rick & Michonne spinoff will air on AMC sometime in 2024.

