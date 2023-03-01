Hellraiser’s Doug Bradley Joins Gotham Knights as Joe Chill

A horror legend is joining the cast of Gotham Knights as one of Batman’s most terrifying villains. Deadline brings word that Doug Bradley will guest-star in the show’s sixth episode as Joe Chill. As any DC fan knows, Chill is the petty crook who killed Bruce Wayne’s parents and set him on his path to becoming the Dark Knight.

Bradley is still most famously known for starring as Pinhead in the first eight films of the Hellraiser franchise. Since his retirement from the role in 2005, he has primarily acted in a variety of low-budget indie films. Beyond this, he frequently takes on voiceover roles. Last year, he turned in a memorable performance as a Sith Emperor in Star Wars: The Old Republic.

The upcoming series picks up in the aftermath of Bruce Wayne’s murder and finds the billionaire’s adopted son, Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan), attempting to clear his name after he’s falsely accused of the crime alongside the children of Batman’s deadliest enemies. But it sounds like we can officially rule out Bradley’s character as the real culprit. According to the description, Chill is finally scheduled to be executed after spending 50 years on death row. However, the so-called “Patron Saint of Bad Guys” might have a few secrets to reveal before his time is up.

“When casting the iconic role of Joe Chill, arguably the man who created Batman, there was only one name we considered … Doug Bradley,” said creators Natalie Abrams, Chad Fiveash, and James Stoteraux in a new statement. “We needed an actor with the kind of gravitas that would do justice to such a seminal character in DC Comics canon. And who better to embody the role of the classic Gotham fiend than the man whose legendary portrayal of another classic fiend – Pinhead in the Hellraiser franchise — continues to terrify generations of horror fans?”

Gotham Knights will premiere on Tuesday, March 14 at 9pm on The CW.

Do you think Bradley is a good choice to play Joe Chill on the series? Give us your impressions in the comment section below!

Photo Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

