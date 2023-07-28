The Walking Dead Invades Radiant Black, More Image Comics in New Variant Cover Series

The Walking Dead is invading Radiant Black, I Hate Fairyland, and more Image Comics titles in a new variant cover series launching in Oct. 2023.

In honor of The Walking Dead’s 20th anniversary, Image Comics has unveiled nine new variant cover series celebrating the series Robert Kirkman and Tony Moore created in 2003. Included in the series are variants by Skottie Young for I Hate Fairyland #10 (releasing Oct. 18), Declan Shalvey for Time Before Time #28 (releasing Oct. 18), Dean Rankin for Untold Tales of I Hate Fairyland #4 (releasing Oct. 4), and Andrea Sorrentino for Tenement #5 (releasing Oct. 18).

Additionally, Stefano Simeone created a connecting variant cover for No/One #7 (releasing Oct. 18), Radiant Black #28 (releasing Oct. 25), Rogue Sun #17 (releasing Oct. 18), and The Dead Lucky (releasing Oct. 25).

View the nine Walking Dead variant covers below.

Image Comics will release an additional 26 covers as part of the variant series at a later date. These covers come from artists such as Giuseppe Camaro, Rafael Albuquerque, Tim Seeley, Tony Fleecs, Natcahs Bustos, Jordie Bellaire, and more.

Image Comics celebrates the legacy of Kirkman’s Walking Dead

The Walking Dead ran for 193 issues, with the series ending in 2019. Initially published in black and white, Image Comics began releasing a colorized (done by Dave McCaig) version of the series, The Walking Dead Deluxe, in 2020. The series has inspired a handful of different adaptations, including AMC’s Walking Dead television series (along with several spin-offs), Telltale’s Walking Dead video game, and more.

“The impact of The Walking Dead on Image Comics is immeasurable, and Image would be the company it is today without it,” said Image Comics publisher Eric Stephenson. “It’s hard to believe it’s been a full 20 years since the series first began, but it’s thrilling to see so many current Image creators contribute to the celebration of its anniversary.”