Daryl Dixon Series Wants to Be More Like Early The Walking Dead Seasons

As fans prepare for the premiere of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, showrunner Greg Nicotero reassures audiences that the spin-off will recapture the magic of the flagship series.

Speaking with Polygon about Norman Reedus‘ post-apocalyptic adventures, Nicotero explained that the creative team wanted to take AMC‘s latest zombie story back to the franchise’s roots. “I think what was really the most important thing on Daryl Dixon was to go back to the DNA of what made the original first few seasons of The Walking Dead so good, which was keeping the stories singular and focused,” Nicotero said. “If you really think about the original, it was Rick searching for his family. We’ve gone back to those sort of building blocks.”

Daryl’s Homeward Bound

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon follows the titular survivor as he attempts to make it back to the Commonwealth after he finds himself marooned on the shores of France. This quest is complicated when he runs into various factions vying for control of Paris as he’s tasked with protecting a young boy who some believe could be the key to ending the Walker plague.

“I think Daryl feels like there’s more for him to do. Daryl knows that there are other people in the world out there that need him,” Nicotero said. “Daryl really does have a big heart, and would do anything for people, even though he may start for the wrong reasons. He can’t help himself.”

Daryl Dixon is just one spin-off series set in the world of The Walking Dead that continues the stories of the characters now that the main show has concluded. It follows the successful Dead City, which focuses on Maggie Greene and Negan, and precedes The Ones Who Live, which will chronicle the journey of Rick Grimes as he searches for Michonne.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premieres on September 10 on AMC and AMC+.