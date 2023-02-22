The Walking Dead’s Rick and Michonne Spinoff Starts Production

After several years apart, Rick and Michonne are finally getting back together. And now, AMC has the photos to prove it. The network has announced that the upcoming limited series featuring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira’s characters from The Walking Dead has officially begun filming.

AMC marked the start of production on the as-yet-untitled series by sharing two new behind-the-scenes images. The first shows Lincoln and Gurira’s chairs on the set, both of which are emblazoned with their characters’ names. The second photo shows Rick and Michonne’s hands clasped together as a symbol of their highly-anticipated reunion. You can view both stills below.

Lincoln previously departed the flagship Walking Dead series during its ninth season in 2018. Although his final episode ended with most of the characters believing that Rick perished in an explosion, a later scene revealed that Anne/Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) found him alive and loaded him onto a helicopter headed for parts unknown. The subsequent six-year time jump revealed that Michonne gave birth to his son, RJ. Two years later, Michonne found evidence that Rick survived and set out to find him. That was done to facilitate Gurira’s own exit from the show while also setting up the events of the upcoming spinoff.

Originally conceived as a series of films, the spinoff was confirmed as a six-episode miniseries during The Walking Dead’s jam-packed panel at San Diego Comic-Con last summer. Gurira is also writing the show with The Walking Dead Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple. Lincoln, Gurira, and Gimple will all serve as executive producers on the project as well.

The Walking Dead’s Rick and Michonne spinoff will premiere on AMC sometime in 2024.

Are you happy to hear that the series is in production? Let us know in the comment section below!

