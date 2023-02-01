Westworld and Other HBO Series Will Stream on Roku and Tubi

Last fall, HBO unceremoniously cancelled Westworld after four seasons. And to add insult to injury, Warner Bros. Discovery later scrubbed it and other HBO series entirely from HBO Max. At the time, the studio declined to share where these titles would eventually resurface. But via Variety, Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that Westworld and a handful of additional programs are migrating to The Roku Channel and Tubi, where they will stream on new WB-branded FAST channels.

FAST (free ad-supported television) is proving to be growing trend among cord cutters who no longer have to worry about paying their monthly cable bills. WBD CEO David Zaslav teased the studio’s plans to enter the FAST market during an earnings call back in November. Now, Westworld is joining that space alongside other recently-cancelled HBO series, including Raised by Wolves, The Nevers, and The Time Traveler’s Wife.

Similarly, WBD is licensing several unscripted series that previously called HBO Max their home, including Cake Boss, Say Yes to the Dress, and FBOY Island. All of those shows will be available to stream across 14 new FAST networks like WB TV Series and WB TV Reality. The channels will launch sometime in the spring.

“We love working with world-class, cutting-edge partners like The Roku Channel,” said David Decker, president of content sales for Warner Bros. Discovery. “Their innovative platforms provide us with new ways to bring our valuable content to fans across the country.”

Decker offered a nearly identical statement in the case of Tubi: “Tubi’s innovative platform and these new channels are one more way we are bringing Warner Bros. Discovery’s vast array of content to our fans. Tubi is an incredible client, and we’re excited to expand our relationship with these new channels.”

