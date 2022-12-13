HBO Cancels The Nevers, Season 1 Coming Off HBO Max

It’s been ages since HBO shared any updates about The Nevers, which still has another six episodes to air before completing its first season. Unfortunately, it sounds like these remaining chapters will be the show’s last. Deadline reports that HBO isn’t moving forward with a second season of the series. In fact, the first season will soon be scrubbed from HBO Max entirely.

The Nevers premiered on HBO almost two full years ago in April 2021 and aired its most recent episode the following month. Created by Joss Whedon, the series takes place in Victorian England and follows the exploits of several women who develop superhuman abilities and become known as “the Touched.”

The show notably debuted several months after Whedon began facing allegations of workplace harassment. Several cast members from The Nevers later claimed that they never experienced any inappropriate behavior from Whedon when he was still involved with the show. Regardless, he exited the series in late 2020, with Philippa Goslett replacing him as showrunner and executive producer.

As for why the series is getting pulled from HBO Max, Deadline suggests that this is all part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s year-end financial review, prompting a number of shows to get the axe. In other words, The Nevers is far from the only casualty. Westworld, which recently fell victim to its own surprise cancellation, is leaving the streaming service along with other programs like Love Life and Gordita Chronicles. According to IndieWire’s sources, all of these series will make their way off the platform “in the next few days.”

In the meantime, fans can take comfort in knowing that both Westworld and The Nevers are likely to find new streaming homes on other “company platforms” in the future. Sources claim that the safest bet is currently a FAST channel space, which is basically a free, ad-supported service that WBD might be launching as part of its plans to merge HBO Max with Discovery+. This is also where The Nevers’ final six episodes would eventually premiere. No airdate is set, but the storyline has reportedly been crafted in a way that officially concludes the series rather than leaving the door open for another season.

How do you feel about The Nevers ending after just one season? Let us know in the comment section below!

