Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Music Special Coming to Disney+

Of all the superhero movies that came out on 2022, none had a greater, deeper, more varied soundtrack than Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. From the heartbreaking original number by Rihanna that closes out the movie to tracks by the likes of Burna Boy, Blue Rojo, Fireboy DML, and Snow Tha Product, the songs stood out throughout. Way beyond that, though, was an incredible score that created an entire musical heritage for a country that has never really existed, based on many similar traditions that have. Want to learn more? A new Wakanda Forever music special coming to Disney+ should have you covered.

Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever just dropped a trailer, offering highlights of the score recording sessions on four different continents. Disney’s current epic go-to maestro Ludwig Goransson is there, along with director Ryan Coogler. It’s billed as a “series,” though it’s unclear how many episodes will drop on Feb 22.

Take a look below:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits Disney+ starting Feb 1. The popular MCU sequel hits all major digital retailers on the same date, with the physical media release one week later, Feb 7. The 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD releases include two exclusive Best Buy steelbooks, as well as an exclusive Walmart 4K set. Depending on how people view it, that gives fans 2-3 weeks to re-experience the soundtrack in context before watching the special on how it was made.

Will you check out the Wakanda Forever music special? Let us know in comments!

