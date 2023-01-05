Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Hits Disney+ on February 1

In the modern era, films can head to streaming in as few as 17 days, or as many as 45 days after their theatrical debut. However, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is having an extended stay in theaters despite the increased competition from Avatar: The Way of Water. Marvel Studios has announced that Wakanda Forever will hit Disney+ on February 1. That’s 81 days after its theatrical premiere.

To go along with the announcement, Disney+ and Marvel debuted a new poster for the film, which you can see below.

Additionally, the film will be available in the IMAX Enhanced option on Disney+. This allows viewers at home to see more of the screen in a different aspect ratio. It is the 17th Marvel movie on Disney+ to have that feature.

Marvel is also releasing a new behind-scenes-podcast called Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast. It will allow listeners to “learn about the exciting and emotional journey to make the film over the course of six episodes.” The first episode is out now, and the remaining five episodes will be released on January 18 on all major podcast platforms.

