New Willow Trailer Teases the Fate of [Spoiler]

In the original Willow film, Warwick Davis’ novice sorcerer was the reluctant protector of a human infant named Elora Danan. Elora was a princess who was prophesized to vanquish evil in the land. By the end of the film, Elora was also adopted by Madmartigan (Val Kilmer) and Sorsha (Joanne Whalley). While Sorsha and Madmartigan’s daughter, Kit (Ruby Cruz), is one of the main characters on the upcoming Disney+ sequel series, Elora has been noticeably absent… until the new Willow trailer that debuted earlier today.

Although Elora’s face isn’t shown in the trailer, Sorsha reveals that Elora’s identity was hidden, even from herself, in order to protect her. And although part of Willow’s new mission is to rescue Kit’s twin brother, they will also have to locate Elora. Unfortunately for the forces of good, it sounds like Elora is blissfully ignorant of who and what she really is.

Erin Kellyman also stars in the new series alongside Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, Rosabell Laurenti Sellers, Kevin Pollak, Rick Overton, Ralph Ineson, and Christian Slater.

Additionally, Lucasfilm has debuted a new poster for Willow that features the majority of the cast. It also features a glimpse of the villains that will attempt to bring down the kingdom.

Willow will premiere on Wednesday, November 30 on Disney+.

