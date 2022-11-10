Brec Bassinger Recalls the Uneasy Journey to Stargirl’s Cancellation

After Nexstar Media Group acquired The CW, it was only a matter of time before they made drastic changes to the programming lineup. One of the casualties of the acquisition was Stargirl. The superhero tale of Courtney Whitmore will now end after its third season later this year, and the cancellation announcement became official at the end of October. However, star Brec Bassinger saw the writing on the wall much earlier. In an episode of the Wayne Ayers Podcast via TVLine, Bassinger shared when she first suspected trouble for the future of the series.

“I actually found out in May that Stargirl might not be picked up for a fourth season,” said Bassinger. “I was actually flying to an event for Stargirl when I got the news. But that being said, it wasn’t for sure.”

Stargirl finished filming the third season in March, which means Bassinger learned about the cancellation possibility nearly two months later. The next few months were full of uncertainty as the show began to explore its options, such as finding a new home on a streaming service. Bassinger describes the timeframe as an “emotional roller coaster.”

“The next few months… became this emotional roller coaster of, ‘Yeah, I think it’s going to get picked up’ or, ‘Oh, no, we’re pitching to a different streaming service,’” said Bassinger. “It just became this emotional roller coaster.”

The next episode of Stargirl arrives on November 16 on The CW. The series finale will air on December 7.

Are you sad to see Stargirl come to an end? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Stargirl by Geoff Johns

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.