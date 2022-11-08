Netflix Reveals Wednesday’s Full Opening Credits Sequence

Danny Elfman has been Tim Burton’s go-to composer for decades. So when Burton signed on to direct several episodes of Netflix’s Wednesday series, it was only a matter of time before Elfman came aboard to write the show’s music. The pair have teamed up on a host of gothic masterpieces over the years, including Batman and Edward Scissorhands. But now, they’re both putting their respective stamps on the Addams Family legend. Ahead of its debut this month, Netflix has released Wednesday’s full opening credits sequence, which notably features Elfman’s main title theme. You can check it out for yourself below.

The score does a great job of setting the tone for Wednesday’s upcoming journey at Nevermore Academy, where she finds herself entangled in a curious murder mystery that’s somehow linked to her famous parents. Elfman’s music offers a suitably spooky complement to the adventure that lies ahead, as do the sequence’s haunting visuals. The names of the series’ cast and crew flash onscreen beside an assortment of private school paraphernalia, including a typewriter and a cello. We’re also treated to exaggerated renderings of familiar Nevermore locations until the title character’s cold, dead eyes fill the screen.

The credits likewise confirm that Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán, who appear as Wednesday’s parents, Gomez and Morticia, will have guest-starring roles in the series. Showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar previously shared that the characters will only appear in two of the first season’s eight episodes. Regardless, if Wednesday is successful, they may get their own spinoff down the line.

Wednesday will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, November 23.

