Wednesday Creators Tease an Addams Family Universe on Netflix

With the series premiere less than a month away, Wednesday remains one of Netflix’s most highly-anticipated new shows of the year. Headliner Jenna Ortega seems poised to deliver a fresh spin on the title character. But beyond this, other performers will be putting unique spins on even more Addams Family staples as well. And if co-creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar get their way, the show could lead to an entire shared universe based on Charles Addams’ original comic strip.

Gough and Millar discussed Wednesday’s spinoff potential on the latest episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top 5 podcast. During the interview, they confirmed that a second season of the series is very much in the cards. However, they have also considered the possibility of delving into other characters’ backstories, especially since the full Addams Family only appears in two of the series’ eight episodes.

“We definitely talked about it, and we talked about it with Netflix,” said Gough. “And again, when you create a world like this, the intention is any one of these characters could be the lead in their own show, and certainly it’s cast that way, when you have Fred Armisen, when you have Catherine Zeta-Jones, when you have Luis Guzman. So that’s certainly something that we’ve discussed and would very much, in success, to really kind of branch out this world beyond just Wednesday.”

Additionally, Gough revealed which characters are being floated for spinoffs, as well as the connective tissue that could tie each new series together.

“You’ve got Fester, you’ve got young Gomez and Morticia, potentially,” continued Gough. “Which we talk about in the show. So it just feels like these are all places you could go in that world and explore. And then the beauty is you have Thing, who could be in all of it. He’s like your R2-D2 of the whole universe.”

Wednesday will premiere on Netflix on November 23.

