Netflix Renews Wednesday For Season 2

With its stellar viewership numbers, a star-making performance by Jenna Ortega, and that infamously viral dance scene, we’re surprised it took this long for Netflix to greenlight another season of Wednesday. But more than a month after the series’ impressive debut, it’s finally official: Nevermore Academy will be re-opening its doors sometime in the near future. According to Deadline, Netflix has renewed Wednesday for season 2.

Created by Smallville masterminds Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, Wednesday presented an all-new spin on the Addams Family legend when it premiered last fall. The show features Ortega as the title character, who enrolls at Nevermore (a private school for outcasts) and soon finds herself investigating a murder mystery engulfing the local town of Jericho. Tim Burton directed the season’s first four episodes and also served as an executive producer.

Upon its release, Wednesday quickly rose to the top of Netflix’s streaming charts, eventually hitting 1 billion hours viewed within the first 28 days of its air date. Previously, only two other Netflix originals managed to pull this off: Squid Game and the latest season of Stranger Things.

It’s currently unclear when the production on season 2 will get underway or when the new episodes will premiere. However, viewers can likely expect the return of several other supporting cast members, including Emma Myers, Percy Hynes White, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, and Moosa Mostafa. Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones might also be back as Wednesday’s parents, Gomez and Morticia.

All eight episodes of Wednesday’s first season are currently streaming on Netflix.

