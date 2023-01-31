Emma Myers on What She Wants to See in Wednesday Season 2

It’s been over nine weeks since the release of Wednesday, and the show remains as popular as ever. The series about Wednesday Addams, the psychic teenager in The Addams Family, still occupies a spot in Netflix’s top 10 TV list as it’s the second-most-watched show ever on the service. Aside from Ortega’s standout performance, fans praised Emma Myers’s role as Enid Sinclair, Wednesday’s vibrant werewolf roommate at Nevermore Academy. With more episodes on the way, Myers shared with Variety what she wants to see in Wednesday season 2.

“I would really like to see Wednesday go somewhere international and interact with the international outcasts from different countries. I feel like that would be really fun,” Myers said. “As far as theory-wise — I never had any theories about the show, and I wish I did. But I’ve read so many theories. And I would like to see who the stalker is.”

What theories has Myers read? One of them revolves around Larissa Weems, the principal of Nevermore Academy. In the season 1 finale, Weems was murdered by Laurel Gates (Christina Ricci), who was posing as a teacher named Marilyn Thornhill. However, there is one particular question that Myers seeks answers to in the sophomore season.

“I’ve read some [about how] Weems isn’t dead. She’s still alive, or Lurch is actually evil,” Myers said. “Stuff like that, but I never really thought too hard about them. But I would like to see who the stalker is.”

When asked about concrete details for season 2 as opposed to theories, Myers added, “I know absolute squat. I am so out of the loop. Nobody likes to update me on anything. We don’t know anything. But all I know is that there is a season 2 and that’s it.”

What do you want to see in Wednesday season 2? Let us know in the comment section below!

