Bryce Dallas Howard is Voicing Yaddle in Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi

With only a few hours left until Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi hits Disney+, Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard has dropped a surprise announcement revealing her involvement with the show. Howard previously joined the Star Wars family in 2019 as a director on The Mandalorian. But tonight, she will voice the Jedi known as Yaddle in the highly-anticipated anthology series. Check out Howard’s tweet confirming her role below.

Yaddle first appeared as a live-action puppet in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace in 1999. And until Grogu came along, she was the only other member of Yoda’s unnamed species to show up onscreen. In fact, Yaddle was born from a rejected design for “young” Yoda’s prequel trilogy look, illustrated by artist Iain McCraig. But although she appeared as a member of the Jedi Council in The Phantom Menace, she didn’t return in either of its sequels. More recently, Yaddle showed up in author Justina Ireland’s High Republic novel, Out of the Shadows. Her appearance in Tales of the Jedi will be the first time that fans actually hear the character speak.

Meet Yaddle in #TalesOfTheJedi — voiced by me *squeal* — streaming this Wednesday, October 26 only on @DisneyPlus. Thank you @dave_filoni for making this dream come true #StarWars @TheCloneWars pic.twitter.com/oYERidKuhV — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) October 25, 2022

So far, Howard has helmed two episodes of The Mandalorian and she is expected to return for the show’s third season in 2023. Earlier this year, she also directed an episode of its spinoff series, The Book of Boba Fett. Howard’s work on both shows has been so well-received that many fans have campaigned for her to direct her own Star Wars movie at some point in the future. Regardless, such a project has yet to materialize.

Tales of the Jedi will take a closer look at two different eras in Star Wars history. In one timeline, the series will shed new light on Ahsoka Tano’s upbringing, from her infancy on the Togruta homeworld of Shili to her Jedi training under Anakin Skywalker. Additionally, viewers will finally get to witness Count Dooku’s fall to the Dark Side. This storyline will also feature a young Qui-Gon Jinn, with Liam Neeson’s son, Micheál Richardson, providing the voice of Dooku’s then-Padawan. Neeson himself will reprise his role as Qui-Gon as an adult.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi will premiere on Disney+ tonight at midnight.

Are you excited to hear what Howard’s Yaddle voice sounds like? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Star Wars Legends Epic Collection: Tales Of The Jedi Vol. 1

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.