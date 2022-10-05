Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Key Art Previews a New Duel of the Fates

Later this month, Lucasfilm will expand the mythology of Star Wars: The Clone Wars with a new collection of animated shorts arriving on Disney+. The first trailer for Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi got a big reaction from fans when it premiered during D23 Expo. And with three weeks left until the debut, the studio has released a brand new poster hinting at the tragic road ahead.

The show is another anthology series similar to last year’s Star Wars: Visions. However, there are two key differences here. First, it marks a return to the familiar CG-animated style of The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch. But it also focuses on two major characters from the prequel trilogy era — Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku, who appear at the center of the new key art. Ahsoka and Dooku are separated by the glowing hue of a lightsaber, which symbolizes the different paths they took as students of the Force. You can check out the poster below.

Surrounding Ahsoka and Dooku are several other characters who will make appearances throughout Tales of the Jedi’s run. Many of these characters are holdovers from earlier Star Wars projects, including Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Mace Windu, Captain Rex, and Bail Organa. However, the series will also introduce some new supporting players like Ahsoka’s mother, Pav-ti, a Togruta elder from their village named Gantika, and a Padawan-aged Qui-Gon Jinn.

Ashley Eckstein will reprise her Clone Wars role as Ahsoka in the new series. However, it’s still not clear if Corey Burton is returning as the voice of Dooku. The show will notably wind the clock back to his character’s time with the Jedi Order, training his own apprentice (Qui-Gon) until his fall to the Dark Side. Liam Neeson will once again reprise his role as Qui-Gon from Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace following his much-talked-about cameo in Obi-Wan Kenobi earlier this year. Neeson’s son, Micheál Richardson, voices Qui-Gon as a young Padawan.

All six episodes of Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi will premiere on Disney+ on October 26.

What do you think of the new poster for the series? Let us know in the comment section below!

