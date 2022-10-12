Jen and Nikki Hatch a Plan in Marvel’s She-Hulk Episode 9 Clip

After last week’s shocking cliffhanger, the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is just hours away from hitting Disney+. Earlier episodes have only given us small clues about what Intelligencia has planned for Jennifer Walters. But by this time tomorrow, the full extent of their evil scheme will be revealed. And in the first clip from She-Hulk episode 9, Jen and Nikki Ramos hatch a plan of their own to bring this mysterious organization to its knees.

Somehow, Jen was able to avoid arrest by Damage Control after going berserk at last week’s Law Awards gala. Whether she did this legally or otherwise remains to be seen. But for now, she and Nikki are holed up at Jen’s parents’ house and focused on the task at hind—discovering the brains behind Intelligencia using their very own conspiracy board. Unfortunately, the organization’s leader covers their tracks using a series of offshore shell companies. That’s why Nikki suggests getting their hands on one of Intelligencia’s low-level grunts and squeezing them until they talk.

You can check out the new clip from in the episode in the player below.

She may have her own costume now, but Jen still hasn’t fully embraced her role as the MCU’s newest superhero. That’s almost certainly going to change by the time the finale airs. Regardless, she still wants to do things by the book, much to Nikki’s annoyance.

The final episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere on Disney+ tonight at midnight.

