She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 8 – What Did You Think?!

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 8!

We’ve waited a long time to see Matt Murdock in this series, and it’s kind of the best episode to date. However, there’s big trouble ahead for She-Hulk in the penultimate episode of the season, and we want to know what the Superhero Hype community thinks about it! This post is a place for all of you to leave your own reviews, thoughts, or anything else you want to say about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 8.

Before we get Daredevil in costume for the first time since 2018, we see Leapfrog…and he’s really not good at being a crime-fighting vigilante. In Jen’s office, Leapfrog/Eugene Patilio relates the story of how he was injured when his super-suit caught on fire. Eugene also explains that he wants Jen to sue the guy who made the suit: Luke Jacobson. The problem is that Luke makes all of Jen’s custom clothing, and he angrily cuts ties with her when she tells him about the lawsuit. Luke also hires an out of town lawyer to represent him: Matt Murdock.

In just under three minutes, Matt exposes Eugene’s own negligence and gets the case dismissed. Hours later, Matt meets Jen in the Legal Ease bar and he makes a peace offering. She is also clearly attracted to him, and the feeling is mutual. However, they are both called away by clients before their connection can be explored. Unfortunately for Jen, her client, Todd, just wanted an excuse to hit on her. And when she gets home, Jen receives a frantic phone call from Eugene telling her that he is under attack.

Jen wears her superhero costume for the first time as she catches up with Eugene just as Daredevil is trying to get him out of his frog-themed car. After a brief fight with Daredevil, Jen unmasks him and learns that he’s Matt. In turn, Matt tells her that Eugene has kidnapped Luke to force him to make a new suit. Matt and Jen decide to team up to save Luke, although Daredevil tells She-Hulk to stay back and let him handle it. He even has one of his signature hallway fights, but Jen cuts it short by dropping in on his opponents. But their mutual attraction continues to grow.

Daredevil and She-Hulk make short work of Eugene and his goons. She even gets Luke to agree to finish her dress for an upcoming awards ceremony. In a private moment afterwards, Matt suggests that he take Jen to dinner the next time he’s in town. She tells him that they can skip that part, so they immediately go back to her place and spend the night together. The next morning, Matt takes the walk of shame in his Daredevil outfit. But somehow we suspect that there was no shame to be had.

With so much time left in the episode, Jen is noticeably uneasy as she addresses the audience. Regardless, she goes through with her appearance at the awards ceremony, and she is one of several female attorneys who share the prize. Unfortunately for She-Hulk, the Intelligencia picked that moment to expose every embarrassing thing that Jen had on her phone, as well as recording that Josh made in her bedroom when they slept together. For the first time since the pilot episode, Jen truly becomes the Savage She-Hulk as she smashes the video screen and scares the crowd.

Jen spots a few of the Intelligencia watching from the crowd and bursts through a wall to capture one of them. However she is forced to let him go when Damage Control is already outside waiting to arrest her. That’s very suspicious timing. But with no other options beyond more violence, Jen surrenders.

