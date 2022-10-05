Daredevil Returns In She-Hulk Episode 8 Preview Clip

For the first time since 2018, Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock is back in costume. In tonight’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Daredevil returns. And as hinted at earlier in the season, Matt’s got a new red and yellow outfit that harkens back to the earliest days of his comic book counterpart.

However, Matt didn’t come out to the west coast for a fashion makeover. He’s after Eugene Patilio, the would-be superhero known as Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley). And standing in Matt’s way is Leap-Frog’s lawyer, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany). Entertainment Tonight has debuted the new She-Hulk preview clip, which features Jen in her super suit for the first time. She’s also very wary of Daredevil, since it’s a comic book tradition for the heroes to fight before they team up.

As Cox noted to ET, “I had a really fun time with Tatiana, and the chemistry between those two characters, the back and forth, was so much fun. We got to see a new side of Matt Murdock, a side of him where he’s kind of enjoying his role and having fun and flirting.”

Fans of the Daredevil series released by Netflix may also notice that the music in this scene echo’s John Paesano’s opening theme from that show.

Marvel also released a video of the She-Hulk cast trying out for the role of Leap-Frog. And among the contenders is the greenest performer in Disney’s catalog, perhaps making his first-ever Marvel-related appearance.

Finally, the character you’ve all been waiting for. #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/c5scygRXZb — She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (@SheHulkOfficial) October 5, 2022

The eighth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere on Disney+ tonight at midnight.

What do you think about Daredevil’s return? Let us know in the comment section below!

