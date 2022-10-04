Titans Season 4 Reveals First Look at Joseph Morgan as Brother Blood

Next month, Titus Welliver will make his Titans debut as the latest actor to embody Lex Luthor in live-action. But he isn’t the only threat the young heroes will face when the show returns for its fourth season. Joseph Morgan is also joining the series as Brother Blood, a major staple of Marv Wolfman and George Pérez’s New Teen Titans run in the early ‘80s. Now, DC has shared an early look at Morgan in costume. You can view several new images below.

Wolfman and Pérez’s stories established that “Brother Blood” was a familial mantle passed on from generation to generation, with each new successor (always named Sebastian) killing his own father and inheriting a mystical shawl that grants superhuman abilities to its wearer. Sebastian Blood also leads the Church of Blood, a violent cult with agents and followers scattered all over the world. Some of these operatives even wield positions of influence in government, business, and the news media.

he will rise. enjoy a first look at #brotherblood in season 4, based on the #newteentitans comics #DCTitans pic.twitter.com/ikJ2joB5YT — DC Titans on Max (@DCTitans) October 4, 2022

Aside from the still photo of Morgan from the series, HBO Max also released concept art of his take on Brother Blood. We even see close-ups of the designs for his cloak clasps and armor, parts of which looks like they were made from the bones of some monstrous hellbeast. In short, it’s a big departure from Pérez’s classic illustrations. But as long as Morgan turns in a decent performance, it should be a tribute to the artist following his tragic passing earlier this year.

Morgan isn’t the only new addition to the Titans cast. Franka Potente is also coming aboard the series as May Bennett/Mother Mayhem, a high-ranking member of the Church of Blood. Meanwhile, Lisa Ambalavanar has booked a recurring role as Jinx, the infamous leader of the Fearsome Five.

Titans season 4 will premiere on HBO Max in November.

