Titans Showrunner Confirms Titus Welliver as Lex Luthor in Season 4

After being referenced numerous times throughout Titans first three seasons, viewers will finally be able to put a face to the name “Lex Luthor” starting in season 4. While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Greg Walker confirmed that Titus Welliver will appear in several upcoming episodes as Superman’s longtime nemesis.

Welliver is probably best known for his starring turn on Amazon’s Bosch and its new spinoff, Bosch: Legacy. He is also remembered for his recurring appearances on Lost, Deadwood, and Sons of Anarchy. Additionally, Welliver has booked a few superhero projects in the past. He showed up in three episodes of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as Agent Felix Blake. More recently, he visited the DC Universe as the voice of Carmine Falcone in WB’s Batman: The Long Halloween animated adaptation.

During the interview, Walker recalled his early conversations with Welliver about Titans’ plans for Lex’s introduction. But luckily, the actor didn’t have to do much research after being cast, because he was already a massive DC fan.

“You usually have to do this whole dog-and-pony show to get an actor to do the show,” said Walker. “But when I called to kind of lure him in, I could barely get a word in. We were talking on the phone and he was just walking through his library, telling me about all his Wolfman/Perez Titans editions. He’s a giant, giant fan. He’d watched every episode of the show, and could tell me about certain stories, certain shots. It was the most unexpected call I’ve ever had.”

Walker also discussed what Lex’s arrival means for Conner/Superboy (Joshua Orpin), who made his own Titans debut in season 2 after he was created from a mix of Superman and Luthor’s DNA.

“We’re really going deeper in all these characters and shaking them up,” added Walker. “What shakes Conner up is an identity story. He’s explored his Superman self, but he has not really explored his Lex self. What does that mean when you do? What happens when you give that self the keys to the car? Does it start driving the wrong way at rush hour 100 miles an hour?”

Titans season 4 will premiere on HBO Max sometime in November.

Are you excited to see what Welliver brings to the role of Lex Luthor this fall? Let us know in the comment section below!

