Titans Season 4 and Complete Series Blu-ray Release Dates Revealed

The fourth and final season of Titans, as well as a complete series collection, is heading to Blu-ray and DVD.

Per Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment, Titans: The Fourth and Final Season and Titans: The Complete Series will be available on Blu-ray and DVD to purchase online and in-store at major retailers on October 17, 2023. The Season 4 physical release will include three special features exploring the fictional city Metropolis, Sebastian Sanger’s evolution into Brother Blood, and the mystical and powerful Mother Mayhem and Jinx.

What is DC’s Titans?

Created by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti, and based on the superhero team of the same name, Titans debuted on the now-defunct DC Universe streaming service in 2018 before moving to HBO Max (now Max) ahead of its third season.

“Having saved Gotham, the Titans hit the road to head back to San Francisco. But after a stop in Metropolis, they find themselves in the crosshairs of a supernatural cult with powers unlike anything they’ve faced before,” reads the synopsis.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/Nightwing, Anna Diop as Kory Anders/Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth/Raven, Ryan Potter as Gar Logan/Beast Boy, Joshua Orpin as Connor Kent/Superboy, Jay Lycurgo as Tim Drake, Franka Potente as May Bennett/Mother Mayhem, and Joseph Morgan as Sebastian Sanger/Brother Blood.

All four seasons of Titans are currently available to stream on Max. Titans Season 4 and The Complete Series releases on Blu-ray and DVD on October 17, 2023.