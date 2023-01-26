Titans and Doom Patrol Ending After Four Seasons on HBO Max

Warner Bros. Discovery’s plans for the future of DC isn’t leaving room for many pre-existing shows featuring the franchise’s characters. Last summer, word got out that Titans and Doom Patrol were in danger of having their runs cut short by the studio. Now, the verdict has officially been handed down. Deadline reports that both series will end after wrapping up their current seasons on HBO Max.

Titans and Doom Patrol originally debuted on DC Universe in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Back then, the platform was still geared toward developing its own streaming programs. But in 2021, it was rebranded as DC Universe Infinite and exclusively became a digital comics library. This resulted in both series migrating over to HBO Max. Titans began airing its fourth season last November, with season 4 of Doom Patrol getting underway the following month.

At this time, both series have reached the halfway point of their respective fourth seasons. HBO Max has yet to announce when either show will return to air its remaining episodes. However, don’t expect any cliffhangers. Deadline notes that both seasons had already been crafted to tie up any lingering storylines and give their characters “a proper ending.”

“While these will be the final seasons of Titans and Doom Patrol, we are very proud of these series and excited for fans to see their climactic endings,” said an HBO Max spokesperson. “We are grateful to Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television for making such thrilling, action-packed, heartfelt series. We thank Titans showrunner Greg Walker, executive producers Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Richard Hatem, and the team at Weed Road Pictures.

“For Doom Patrol, we celebrate showrunner Jeremy Carver and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Chris Dingess and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson,” the statement continues. “For four seasons, fans have fallen in love with the Titans and Doom Patrol, investing in their trials and tribulations, and in their legendary battles saving the world time and time again.”

