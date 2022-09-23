Diego Luna Thanks Star Wars Fans For Watching Andor

After years of anticipation, Andor finally premiered its first three episodes on Disney+ yesterday and so far, the early buzz has been mostly positive. Critics and fans alike have been praising the series’ gritty tone, which offers a mature alternative to more lighthearted Star Wars fare. And these kind words haven’t been lost on Diego Luna, who reprises his Rogue One role as the show’s title character. Taking to his official Twitter account, Luna used this opportunity to thank any Disney+ subscribers who tuned in to watch the series this week.

To show his appreciation, Luna retweeted an announcement posted on StarWars.com in 2018. The story confirmed longstanding rumors that a spinoff focusing on Cassian Andor was officially moving forward at Lucasfilm. Needless to say, Luna must have felt a considerable amount of pressure over the last four years. But now that the series is out in the world, he can finally breathe a sigh of relief. You can read his full statement below.

More than 4 years ago I received some news about going back to Cassian Andor. In 2018 it was announced. Today we reveal the end result of a very intense and enriching journey. I’m proud of being part of the #Andor team, thank you all for the amazing ride. https://t.co/3CZMETNDVE — diego luna (@diegoluna_) September 21, 2022

Luna’s protagonist has come a long way since his first appearance as a supporting character in Rogue One in 2016. At the end of the day, that film’s story largely belonged to Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso. However, Luna spoke at length during press runs about how important it was to see an actor of Mexican heritage play a significant role in a franchise as big as Star Wars. He even shared stories from fans who were thrilled to see a character who looked like them represented on the big screen. So naturally, having him star in his own TV series is a major step in the right direction. But it sounds like our time with Cassian will be short-lived. Earlier this week, Luna confirmed that he won’t appear in any more Star Wars projects after Andor completes its two-season run.

The fourth episode of Andor premieres next Wednesday, September 28 on Disney+.

Have you been enjoying the series so far? Let us know in the comment section below!

