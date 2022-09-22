Andor’s Fiona Shaw on Why She Enjoys the ‘Reckoning,’ Too

After months of first-look images and trailers, the first three episodes of Andor are finally available to stream on Disney+. Set five years before the events of Rogue One, Andor follows the rise of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). Once a lowly thief, Cassian eventually becomes a top rebel in the fight against the Empire. Speaking of rebellion, the third episode features a memorable appearance by Maarva Andor (Fiona Shaw), Cassian’s adopted mother.

When Syril (Kyle Soller) searches for Cassian in the streets of Ferrix, the people bang on metal in unison. This is to warn Cassian of the impending danger. In response to the unity, Maarva says,” That’s what a reckoning sounds like.” That line seems to have caught on among the show’s fans. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Shaw elaborated on why she enjoyed the line too.

“I enjoyed that because what was also written in it is this feeling that Maarva has been in these moments before, the same way somebody might remember the 1960s and when the revolution died,” said Shaw. “She is somebody who remembers previous turbulence. Her family had been punished quite unfairly by the Empire, and I think she really does enjoy what a reckoning sounds like.”

Why did Maarva adopt Cassian? Shaw believes if her character hadn’t, he would have died.

“I mean, she adopted him because she found him,” explained Shaw. “He would’ve definitely died if she hadn’t taken him home. Her husband says, “Are you crazy?” And she says, “I’m not going to leave him here to die.” So I think that’s it.”

The first three episodes of Andor are on Disney+ now. The fourth episode of Andor will premiere on Wednesday, September 28.

