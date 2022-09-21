Norman Reedus to Receive Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

As The Walking Dead, fan-favorite Daryl Dixon, Norman Reedus has been a model of consistency, holding the record for most appearances on the show. In addition to his role as Daryl, Reedus gave memorable performances in the likes of The Boondock Saints and Blade II. For his contributions to the industry, Variety reported that Reedus will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 53-year-old will receive his star in the television category on September 27, 2022. This marks the 2,734th to be awarded by the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Fans will be able to watch the ceremony at 11:30 a.m. PT on walkoffame.com

The end is near for the legendary zombie series as the final eight episodes of The Walking Dead begin its run on October 2 with a two-episode premiere. The week prior, AMC will air the first 16 episodes of season 11 in succession starting September 25. Additionally, the marathon ends with a special episode of Talking Dead where Chris Hardwick will preview the final eight episodes. Joining Hardwick will be showrunner/executive producer Angela Kang and actor Cooper Andrews, who plays Jerry.

The Walking Dead concludes its run on November 20. However, Reedus will return in a spinoff centered around Daryl, which will arrive sometime in 2023.

Are you excited to watch the remaining episodes of The Walking Dead? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!

