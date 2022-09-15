Scott Bakula Says He Won’t Return For the Quantum Leap Revival

Nearly three decades ago, Scott Bakula’s character, Sam Beckett, made the choice to continue traveling through time in the series finale of Quantum Leap. Later this month, NBC is launching a revival series that shares continuity with the original show. The new lead character, Dr. Ben Seong (Raymond Lee), was one of the scientists that were hired to find out what happened to Sam. However it doesn’t sound like we’ll get a definitive answer on this show. In a new post on his Instagram page, Bakula has revealed that will not return for the revival series.

“To Quantum Leap fans around the world, in an effort to quiet the rumors and move on,” wrote Bakula. “First of all, thanks for hanging around through the decades! Here’s the simple version of what’s going on with the Quantum Leap reboot and me: I have no connection with the new show, either in front of the camera or behind it. In January, the pilot was sold and a script was sent to me because the character of Sam Beckett was in it, which makes sense, right? As so many of you have been asking me the last several months, ‘How could you do QL without Sam?’ (or Al, for that matter) Well, I guess we’re about to find out.

“That’s the story. As the show has always been near and dear to my heart, it was a very difficult decision to pass on the project, a decision that has upset and confused so many fans of the original series.”

Regardless, Bakula extended his best wishes for the cast and creators of the new revival series.

“However, the idea of anyone ‘leaping’ around in time and walking a mile in someone else’s shoes, remains a very appealing concept and so worthy of exploration, especially given the current state of mankind. In that spirit, I am crossing my fingers that this new cast and crew are lucky enough to tap into the magic that propelled the original Quantum Leap into the hearts and minds of generations past and present. I wish them good luck and happy leaping!”

Quantum Leap will premiere on NBC on Monday, September 19.

