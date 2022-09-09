New Quantum Leap Trailer Reveals Ben’s Link To Addison

If you know your Quantum Leap then you’re well aware that there’s a certain order to the show’s time travel adventures. In the original series, Dr. Sam Beckett physically traded places with various people across his lifetime. And his only guide and link to the future was Al Calavicci, who appeared as a hologram only Sam could see and hear. Even the Evil Leaper, Alia, had her own hologram companion, Zoey. In the new series, Raymond Lee’s Dr. Ben Seong is the new time traveler. And his lifeline to the future is Addison (Caitlin Bassett). However, the new Quantum Leap trailer reveals that Ben’s link to Addison is more than platonic. Before he left, they were in love.

Therein lies the problem. As established in the original series, the Quantum Leap Accelerator damages the memories of anyone who uses it to travel through time. Sam could barely remember his life in the present, and he forgot all about his wife. Similarly, Ben’s memories have also abandoned him. That means Addison is essentially a stranger to him. And she will have to watch helplessly as he remains blissfully unaware of what he truly means to her.

One of the major mysteries of the revival series is that Addison and the rest of Project Quantum Leap are mystified about why Ben used the Accelerator. The whole point of reactivating the project was to find the Quantum Leap Accelerator’s creator, Sam, and bring him home if possible. Ben had to have known that he was taking a one-way trip to the past. So why did he do it?

Herbert ‘Magic’ Williams (Ernie Hudson) is the link between both versions of the show, even if he doesn’t know it yet. During the original series, Sam leaped into Magic’s life during the Vietnam War so Sam’s brother could be saved. In the present, Magic is a career military man and the new leader of Project Quantum Leap.

Quantum Leap will premiere on NBC on Monday, September 19.

