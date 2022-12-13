NBC Orders a Second Season of Quantum Leap

Dr. Ben Song will live to leap another day. Via Deadline, NBC has opted to give Quantum Leap an early renewal and officially ordered a second season. The renewal comes just over three months since the show premiered, and only about halfway through the first season. There are still ten episodes to go before the first season finale.

In a statement, NBCUniversal Television’s Lisa Katz said “We’re leaping into a second season thanks to the incredible work by our cast, producers, writers and everyone who has played a role in giving this iconic NBC series a new life. As we continue to bring audiences to our must-watch dramas, it’s gratifying to know Quantum Leap will have a prominent place next season both on our NBC schedule and next day on Peacock.”

The series is not a reboot of the original show starring Scott Bakula as Sam Beckett and the late Dean Stockwell as Al Calavicci. Instead, it shares continuity with the first series. Raymond Lee headlines the new show as Dr. Ben Song, one of the leading scientists of Project Quantum Leap. After using the Quantum Leap Accelerator to go back in time, Ben is guided by his fiancée, Addison Augustine (Caitlin Bassett), who appears to him as a hologram that only he can see and hear.

Ernie Hudson’s Herbert “Magic” Williams is one of the show’s direct links to the original series. Sam leapt into Magic’s life during a key episode of Quantum Leap‘s third season. In the present, Magic is the head of Project Quantum Leap. Susan Diol has also guest-starred on the revival series as Al’s wife, Beth Calavicci, a role she originated on the first show. Al and Beth’s daughter, Janis Calavicci (Georgina Reilly), is a recurring character this season.

