NBC Shares a New Poster From the Quantum Leap Revival Series

Thirty years ago, Scott Bakula’s Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator of his own creation…and vanished. Viewers of the original Quantum Leap know that Sam ended up devoting his life to “putting right what once went wrong” across time and space. Ultimately, Sam choose to continue leaping into people’s lives even after he could have returned home. Next month, NBC is reviving the franchise with a new series that shares continuity with the original. And in the new poster below, Raymond Lee’s Dr. Ben Seong finds himself on his own journey in time.

One of the few things we know about Ben is that he and his team were hired to figure out what happened to Sam decades earlier. And for reasons that have yet to be revealed, Ben repeated Sam’s trip through the accelerator and went on his own journey through time. The original series had the caveat that Sam could only leap into a year from his own timeline. Given the biplane and the horse-drawn wagon in the poster, we’re wondering if that limitation has been lifted for the revival.

Additionally, NBC has released a brief promo scene that finds Ben about to jump directly into Operation: Desert Storm in 1991.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ben’s sole link to the present is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), a woman who can communicate with him in the form or a hologram that only Ben can see or hear. Essentially, Addison is the new Al. The rest of the new team in the present includes Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park) and Jen Chou (Nanrisa Lee). However, the direct link to the original series is Herbert ‘Magic’ Williams, a man that Sam once leaped into during the Vietnam War. In the present, Magic is played by Ernie Hudson, and he’s the new man in charge of Project Quantum Leap.

Quantum Leap will premiere on NBC on Monday, September 19.

What did you think about the new poster and promo? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Complete Quantum Leap Book

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.