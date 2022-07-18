The Original Powerpuff Girls Creator is Developing an Animated Reboot

Craig McCracken hasn’t been actively involved with the Powerpuff Girls franchise since the flagship series went off the air in 2005. But now, the show’s original creator is about to make his triumphant return to Townsville. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that McCracken has signed on to develop a reboot of the series with Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe.

McCracken previously launched The Powerpuff Girls for Cartoon Network in 1998, and the show became an overnight sensation. Over the course of its six-season run, it spawned several comic book and video game tie-ins. Warner Bros. even released a feature film that McCracken directed himself in 2002. Cartoon Network eventually produced its own reboot series in 2016. But because McCracken was under contract for Disney Television Animation at the time, he couldn’t participate. The reboot series also hired new actors to voice its three main characters (much to the chagrin of the OG performers). However, Tom Kane and Tom Kenny reprised their roles as Professor Utonium and Townsville’s mayor/the series’ narrator, respectively.

The Powerpuff Girls isn’t the only McCracken series getting a reboot. He is also re-teaming with the studio for an update of Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, which originally aired on Cartoon Network from 2004-2009. This version of the show will be geared towards a preschool-aged audience and feature new characters.

“The Hanna-Barbera homecoming of Craig was an opportunity we could not pass up,” said Sam Register, president of Cartoon Network Studios, Warner Bros. Animation and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe in a new statement. “Along with his unparalleled sense of fun and imagination, he’s bringing two of his greatest works in The Powerpuff Girls and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends and we are so excited for these characters to be a part of the new legacy taking shape at the studio.”

In the meantime, The CW is apparently still developing its own live-action Powerpuff series. That show has been in the works since 2020 and centers on grown-up versions of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup. Although, The CW passed on the original pilot last year, the network subsequently ordered a re-do. Regardless, the show hit a speedbump last summer when Chloe Bennet vacated her role as the adult Blossom.

What are you hoping to see from a Powerpuff Girls animated reboot? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Powerpuff Girls: Homecoming

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.